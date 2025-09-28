Mithun Manhas Takes Helm as BCCI President Amid Major Leadership Overhaul

Mithun Manhas, a former stalwart of Delhi's domestic cricket, ascended to the presidency of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday. During the significant reshuffle at the 94th BCCI Annual General Meeting, A Raghuram Bhat was appointed as the new treasurer. Former bowlers RP Singh and Pragyan Ojha joined the men's selection committee, bringing their wealth of experience to the board.

The General Body confirmed Devajit Saikia's continuance as the secretary, Prabhtej Bhjatia's elevation to joint secretary, and Jaydev Shah's entry into the Apex Council, replacing Mizoram's Khairul Jamal Majumdar. Majumdar, alongside Arun Dhumal, has been appointed to the IPL Governing Council. Meanwhile, the General Body approved the audited accounts for the financial year 2024-25 and the 2025-26 annual budget.

The men's selection committee has been strengthened with RP Singh and Pragyan Ojha, joining a team headed by selectors Ajit Agarkar, Shiv Sundar Das, and Ajay Ratra. In women's cricket, Amita Sharma will lead the newly formed women's selection committee, with Jaya Sharma, Sulakshana Malik, Sravanthi Naidu, and Shyama Dey. The Junior Cricket Committee, chaired by S Sharath, adds experienced members Harvinder Sodhi, Pathik Patel, Krishna Mohan, and Ranadeb Bose. The Women's Premier League's inaugural committee will be spearheaded by Jayesh George, with several notable members.