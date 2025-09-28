Left Menu

Tadej Pogacar Clinches Second Consecutive World Title in Rwanda

Tadej Pogacar secured his second consecutive men's road race world title in Kigali, Rwanda. He launched a decisive attack, distancing rivals like Remco Evenepoel and Ben Healy. This victory further solidifies Pogacar's place among cycling's legends, topping a successful 2025 season with multiple key victories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 20:09 IST
Tadej Pogacar lit up Kigali's climbs with a trademark long-range attack to claim a second consecutive men's road race world title on Sunday, an air of inevitability surrounding the event as the Slovenian cemented his legacy among cycling's all-time greats.

The championships, staged in Africa for the first time, saw thousands cheering from the roadside. Belgian Remco Evenepoel finished second, one minute and 28 seconds behind, while Ireland's Ben Healy took third place, marking Ireland's first podium finish in the event since 1989.

Pogacar, smiling in the final lap, is only the second rider in two decades to defend the rainbow jersey successfully. His aggressive move on Mount Kigali and subsequent solo escape sealed another memorable triumph, capping a brilliant 2025 season with multiple classic and monument race victories.

