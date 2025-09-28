India's Spin Trio Spins Pakistan Out in Asia Cup Thriller

The Asia Cup final saw a stunning performance by India's spin trio as they dismantled Pakistan's batting line-up for a mere 146 in 19.1 overs. Kuldeep Yadav, with four wickets, led the charge, while Varun Chakravarthy and Axar Patel supported with crucial blows.

Despite a promising start by Pakistan, with a solid 84-run opening partnership between Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman, the middle order collapsed once Kuldeep broke through. India's bowlers took nine wickets for 33 runs, establishing dominance before the innings ended.

The turning point came when India's spinners varied their pace and line, outsmarting the Pakistani batsmen. Pakistan initially utilized the Powerplay well but faltered as India suffocated their scoring options. The victory underscored India's strategic prowess in spin bowling.

