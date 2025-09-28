Left Menu

Jasprit Bumrah Surpasses Shami in India's Wicket-Taking Charts

Jasprit Bumrah outshone veteran Mohammed Shami to ascend to eighth place in India's all-time wicket-taking tally across formats. In a thrilling Asia Cup finale against Pakistan, Bumrah's performance was pivotal, taking key wickets and surpassing Shami's record, now eyeing Javagal Srinath's milestone.

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a thrilling match at the Asia Cup, India's fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has surpassed Mohammed Shami to become the nation's eighth-highest wicket-taker across all formats. The game, held in Dubai against Pakistan, saw Bumrah deliver a standout performance with figures of 2/25, elevating his stature in India's cricketing history.

Bumrah, at 31 years old, now stands with 464 wickets at an average of 20.61, the lowest among India's top 10 wicket-takers. His noteworthy display included dismissing Pakistan's Haris Rauf with a searing yorker. This feat came as a rejoinder to Rauf's previous antics in the tournament, further fueling the intense cricketing rivalry.

Despite an initial setback with Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan hitting three sixes against him, Bumrah's brawn helped India stride as they wrapped Pakistan's innings at 146. It underscores Bumrah's resilience and strategic acumen as he continues to inch towards Javagal Srinath's record of 551 international wickets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

