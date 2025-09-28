Kuldeep Yadav: Asia Cup's Record-Breaking Spin Wizard

In a historic achievement, Kuldeep Yadav has outstripped Lasith Malinga to become the highest wicket-taker in Asia Cup history, amassing a total of 36 wickets across T20I and ODI formats. This landmark was reached during the T20 Asia Cup final held in Dubai, with Yadav now also holding the record for the most wickets in this edition's T20I tournament, having secured 17 scalps.

Tied with Wanindu Hasaranga for most wickets in the 2025 T20 Asia Cup, Yadav distinguished himself by achieving the feat in just seven matches, while Hasaranga needed 12 games. The Indian wrist spinner further set a new standard for a single edition, eclipsing Al-Amin Hossain's previous record.

Yadav's spell proved decisive in restraining Pakistan to 146 runs, contributing to India's robust comeback. Despite missing Hardik Pandya, India's bowling attack dismantled Pakistan after their promising start, paving the way for a potential title victory. Amid game-day tensions, notable was the absence of traditional gestures of sportsmanship, marking an intense match atmosphere.