Left Menu

Tilak Varma Shines as India Clinches Second Asia Cup T20 Title

In a riveting Asia Cup T20 finale, India overpowered Pakistan by five wickets, claiming their second title with decisive performances from Tilak Varma and the Indian bowling attack. Varma's undefeated 69 led India past Pakistan's modest 146 total, securing a memorable victory with just two balls to spare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 29-09-2025 00:06 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 00:06 IST
Tilak Varma Shines as India Clinches Second Asia Cup T20 Title
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a thrilling climax to the Asia Cup T20 tournament, India emerged victorious over Pakistan by five wickets, capturing their second title in this format on Sunday.

The Indian team, fueled by Tilak Varma's remarkable unbeaten half-century, successfully chased down a 147-run target with two deliveries remaining. Earlier, Pakistan was restricted to a modest 146, despite robust starts from openers Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman.

India's bowlers, led by Kuldeep Yadav's impressive figures of 4/30, played a crucial role, dismantling Pakistan's lineup as the team collapsed, losing nine wickets for a mere 33 runs. This triumph marked India's third victory over Pakistan in the tournament.

TRENDING

1
India Triumphs in Asia Cup, Echoing 'Operation Sindoor' Success

India Triumphs in Asia Cup, Echoing 'Operation Sindoor' Success

 India
2
Tragedy at the Altar: A Chronicle of Church Shootings in the US

Tragedy at the Altar: A Chronicle of Church Shootings in the US

 United States
3
India Triumphs in Asia Cup Showdown Against Pakistan

India Triumphs in Asia Cup Showdown Against Pakistan

 Global
4
U.S. Postpones Sanctions on Serbia's NIS Oil Company

U.S. Postpones Sanctions on Serbia's NIS Oil Company

 Serbia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025