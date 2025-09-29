Tilak Varma Shines as India Clinches Second Asia Cup T20 Title
In a riveting Asia Cup T20 finale, India overpowered Pakistan by five wickets, claiming their second title with decisive performances from Tilak Varma and the Indian bowling attack. Varma's undefeated 69 led India past Pakistan's modest 146 total, securing a memorable victory with just two balls to spare.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
In a thrilling climax to the Asia Cup T20 tournament, India emerged victorious over Pakistan by five wickets, capturing their second title in this format on Sunday.
The Indian team, fueled by Tilak Varma's remarkable unbeaten half-century, successfully chased down a 147-run target with two deliveries remaining. Earlier, Pakistan was restricted to a modest 146, despite robust starts from openers Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman.
India's bowlers, led by Kuldeep Yadav's impressive figures of 4/30, played a crucial role, dismantling Pakistan's lineup as the team collapsed, losing nine wickets for a mere 33 runs. This triumph marked India's third victory over Pakistan in the tournament.
