Rinku Singh's One-Ball Triumph: Seals India’s Asia Cup Victory

Rinku Singh hit the winning runs in the Asia Cup final, securing India's victory against Pakistan. Despite playing only one ball throughout the tournament, Singh's decisive strike crowned India with their ninth Asia Cup title. Teammates praised the performance, emphasizing teamwork and strategy in overcoming early challenges.

Rinku Singh
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Rinku Singh secured a stunning victory in the Asia Cup final, achieving his manifest dream by hitting the winning runs in a high-stakes match against Pakistan. Playing only one ball in the tournament, Singh propelled India to a remarkable ninth Asia Cup title.

India's vice-captain Shubman Gill described the tournament as 'pretty amazing,' highlighting how the team remained unbeaten, and the strategy was to navigate deep into the match despite early setbacks. Gill emphasized the importance of key partnerships in maintaining composure during intense pressure.

Bowling coach Morne Morkel and teammates praised the squad's performance, with standout contributions like Shivam Dube stepping up for injured players and Kuldeep Yadav's crucial bowling spell. Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma also relished the pressure, forming a pivotal partnership in the high-tension face-off.

