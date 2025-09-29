India Clinches Asia Cup with Thrilling Victory over Pakistan

India emerged victorious over Pakistan by five wickets, retaining their Asia Cup title in a gripping final on Sunday. The team displayed remarkable consistency throughout the tournament, securing their third triumph against their arch-rivals.

Batting first, Pakistan faltered after an 84-run opening partnership between Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman. They were all out for 146, largely due to Kuldeep Yadav's decisive four-wicket performance.

India's chase was steered by Tilak Varma's resilient 69 not out, with support from Shivam Dube, reaching the target with just two balls to spare. The win sparked celebrations among the Indian contingent, marking their ninth Asia Cup victory amidst a high-pressure contest.

