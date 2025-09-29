India Clinches Asia Cup with Thrilling Victory over Pakistan
India retained the Asia Cup title by defeating Pakistan by five wickets in a gripping final. Kuldeep Yadav's four-wicket haul dismantled Pakistan to 146. Tilak Varma's unbeaten 69 guided India past the target, marking their third win against Pakistan in the tournament and securing India's ninth Asia Cup title.
India emerged victorious over Pakistan by five wickets, retaining their Asia Cup title in a gripping final on Sunday. The team displayed remarkable consistency throughout the tournament, securing their third triumph against their arch-rivals.
Batting first, Pakistan faltered after an 84-run opening partnership between Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman. They were all out for 146, largely due to Kuldeep Yadav's decisive four-wicket performance.
India's chase was steered by Tilak Varma's resilient 69 not out, with support from Shivam Dube, reaching the target with just two balls to spare. The win sparked celebrations among the Indian contingent, marking their ninth Asia Cup victory amidst a high-pressure contest.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Pakistan
- Asia Cup
- cricket
- Kuldeep Yadav
- Tilak Varma
- final
- Dubai
- victory
- rivalry
ALSO READ
India Triumphs in Asia Cup Final: Echoes of Operation Sindoor
India win Asia Cup with five-wicket victory over Pakistan in thrilling final.
Drama at Ryder Cup: Viktor Hovland's Injury Shakes Up Final Day
India Dominates in Asia Cup Final with Stellar Bowling Performance
India Clinches Victory in Asia Cup Final