India Clinches Asia Cup with Thrilling Victory over Pakistan

India retained the Asia Cup title by defeating Pakistan by five wickets in a gripping final. Kuldeep Yadav's four-wicket haul dismantled Pakistan to 146. Tilak Varma's unbeaten 69 guided India past the target, marking their third win against Pakistan in the tournament and securing India's ninth Asia Cup title.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2025 00:56 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 00:56 IST
India emerged victorious over Pakistan by five wickets, retaining their Asia Cup title in a gripping final on Sunday. The team displayed remarkable consistency throughout the tournament, securing their third triumph against their arch-rivals.

Batting first, Pakistan faltered after an 84-run opening partnership between Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman. They were all out for 146, largely due to Kuldeep Yadav's decisive four-wicket performance.

India's chase was steered by Tilak Varma's resilient 69 not out, with support from Shivam Dube, reaching the target with just two balls to spare. The win sparked celebrations among the Indian contingent, marking their ninth Asia Cup victory amidst a high-pressure contest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

