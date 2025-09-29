From Novelty to Necessity: The Evolution of T20 Cricket

Two decades after the first international Twenty20 match at Eden Park, T20 cricket has become a mainstay in the sport. Ricky Ponting's initial skepticism about its lasting appeal has been proven wrong as the format now dominates the cricketing world.

Franchise leagues spanning across the globe have attracted massive valuations, transforming players into highly sought-after commodities. The T20 World Cup has grown into a commercial powerhouse, with the upcoming 10th edition promising to be the largest and most lucrative so far.

The game, once seen as a gimmick, has become essential, with New Zealand's national team ready to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the inaugural match in a series against Australia. Former spinner Daniel Vettori, now an in-demand coach, reflects on this evolution, recognizing the game's enduring impact and mainstream acceptance.