Left Menu

From Novelty to Necessity: The Evolution of T20 Cricket

Twenty years ago, T20 cricket was perceived as a novelty with New Zealand's retro style at Eden Park. Ricky Ponting was skeptical, but now the format dominates cricket, with franchise leagues flourishing globally. The forthcoming T20 World Cup in February is set to be the biggest yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 29-09-2025 08:54 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 08:54 IST
From Novelty to Necessity: The Evolution of T20 Cricket
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

Two decades after the first international Twenty20 match at Eden Park, T20 cricket has become a mainstay in the sport. Ricky Ponting's initial skepticism about its lasting appeal has been proven wrong as the format now dominates the cricketing world.

Franchise leagues spanning across the globe have attracted massive valuations, transforming players into highly sought-after commodities. The T20 World Cup has grown into a commercial powerhouse, with the upcoming 10th edition promising to be the largest and most lucrative so far.

The game, once seen as a gimmick, has become essential, with New Zealand's national team ready to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the inaugural match in a series against Australia. Former spinner Daniel Vettori, now an in-demand coach, reflects on this evolution, recognizing the game's enduring impact and mainstream acceptance.

TRENDING

1
Showdown at the White House: Government Shutdown Looms

Showdown at the White House: Government Shutdown Looms

 United States
2
Victory Illuminated: India's Asia Cup Triumph

Victory Illuminated: India's Asia Cup Triumph

 India
3
Lupin Expands Visionary Horizon with VISUfarma Acquisition

Lupin Expands Visionary Horizon with VISUfarma Acquisition

 India
4
Tense Diplomacy: Trump and Netanyahu's Crucial Meeting Amid Gaza Conflict

Tense Diplomacy: Trump and Netanyahu's Crucial Meeting Amid Gaza Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025