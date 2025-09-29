Left Menu

Controversy Over 'No Handshake' Policy at Asia Cup Finals

Salman Ali Agha, Pakistan's cricket captain, criticizes the Indian team's 'No Handshake' approach during the Asia Cup final against Pakistan, labeling it disrespectful to cricket. The incident raised concerns about sportsmanship and the example set for young fans, amidst growing India-Pakistan tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 29-09-2025 10:02 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 10:02 IST
Controversy Over 'No Handshake' Policy at Asia Cup Finals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Salman Ali Agha, the captain of Pakistan's cricket team, has strongly criticized the Indian team's decision to adopt a 'No Handshake' policy during their Asia Cup final clash. Speaking at a post-match press conference, Salman labeled the action as 'disrespectful' to cricket and argued it set a poor example for young fans who view cricketers as role models.

During the final, India secured a victory over their rivals, Pakistan, by five wickets, marking their second tournament win in the T20 format. Salman emphasized the importance of fulfilling obligations in sportsmanship, noting that while the Pakistan team participated in the trophy ceremony, their Indian counterparts refrained from shaking hands both publicly and in front of media cameras.

The tensions between the two teams are arguably an extension of broader geopolitical issues, compounded by border tensions after a recent attack in Pahalgam. Salman concluded the conference by dedicating the team's match fees to victims of this conflict, underscoring the intertwining of sports and political narratives.

TRENDING

1
Ganesh Consumer Products Faces Bumpy Market Entry With Discounted Debut

Ganesh Consumer Products Faces Bumpy Market Entry With Discounted Debut

 India
2
Urgent Call for Maharashtra Legislature to Address Flood Crisis

Urgent Call for Maharashtra Legislature to Address Flood Crisis

 India
3
Burning Issue: Spain's Fiery Battle with Wildfires

Burning Issue: Spain's Fiery Battle with Wildfires

 Global
4
Tragic Train Accident Sparks Protest in West Bengal

Tragic Train Accident Sparks Protest in West Bengal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025