Salman Ali Agha, the captain of Pakistan's cricket team, has strongly criticized the Indian team's decision to adopt a 'No Handshake' policy during their Asia Cup final clash. Speaking at a post-match press conference, Salman labeled the action as 'disrespectful' to cricket and argued it set a poor example for young fans who view cricketers as role models.

During the final, India secured a victory over their rivals, Pakistan, by five wickets, marking their second tournament win in the T20 format. Salman emphasized the importance of fulfilling obligations in sportsmanship, noting that while the Pakistan team participated in the trophy ceremony, their Indian counterparts refrained from shaking hands both publicly and in front of media cameras.

The tensions between the two teams are arguably an extension of broader geopolitical issues, compounded by border tensions after a recent attack in Pahalgam. Salman concluded the conference by dedicating the team's match fees to victims of this conflict, underscoring the intertwining of sports and political narratives.