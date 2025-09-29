Left Menu

Skelton's Anticipated Return: Will It Ignite Wallabies’ Championship Hopes?

Will Skelton's delayed return to the Wallabies has sparked debate among fans after Australia's loss to New Zealand. Skelton missed the defeat due to club commitments in France, but hopes to reignite Australia's Rugby Championship campaign against New Zealand. The Wallabies aim for redemption despite challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 29-09-2025 14:57 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 14:57 IST
  • Australia

The return of Will Skelton to the Australian Wallabies comes at a crucial juncture, as fans express disappointment over the team's recent setback against New Zealand. The France-based lock missed the 33-24 defeat at Eden Park due to commitments with La Rochelle, which ultimately ended in a washed-out match against Toulon. Skelton's presence against New Zealand this weekend is eagerly anticipated by fans hoping for a shift in the Wallabies' fortunes.

Despite the loss of the Bledisloe Cup to New Zealand, Skelton emphasizes his commitment to bringing glory to Australia. He mentioned that all possibilities were considered before deciding against a rushed journey to Auckland. "I love playing for Australia, and we strive to ensure every performance makes the nation proud," Skelton stated, spotlighting the team's focus on the upcoming Rugby Championship showdown.

Australia currently sits third in the Rugby Championship standings, trailing leaders South Africa by four points. A victory against second-placed New Zealand will not suffice for the title unless South Africa falters against Argentina. Under Joe Schmidt, the Wallabies exhibit promise but have yet to secure silverware, reflecting their slow starts and narrow losses in key series, as highlighted by hooker Billy Pollard's frustrations over the unresolved near-misses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

