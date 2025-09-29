Tragic Loss: Former Football Manager Matt Beard's Untimely Passing

In a tragic turn of events, Matt Beard, former manager of Liverpool and Chelsea women's teams, has taken his own life, according to a coroner's court hearing reported by the BBC. The court session in Ruthin, North Wales, has been adjourned for a full inquest at a future date.

Beard, celebrated for leading Liverpool to consecutive Women's Super League titles in 2013 and 2014, returned in 2021 to guide them back to top-flight status after a two-year absence. He unfortunately passed away in a hospital on September 20 at the age of 47, following an emergency call to his home.

A minute's silence was observed at all Women's Super League games on September 21 in tribute. Beginning his managerial career with Millwall, Beard moved on to Chelsea in 2009. His last coaching stint involved a brief engagement with Burnley from June to August.

(With inputs from agencies.)