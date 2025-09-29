India Triumphs in Thrilling Asia Cup Final Against Pakistan

India celebrated a stunning Asia Cup victory against arch-rival Pakistan, fueled by remarkable performances from Tilak Varma and Shivam Dube. Varma's unbeaten 69, and Dube's strategic 33-run cameo, were pivotal in India's successful 147-run chase in a gripping match marked by dramatic on-field antics and intense rival interactions.

The final was not without its theatrics, from aggressive exchanges to Jasprit Bumrah's memorable 'airplane crash' celebration. Despite Pakistan's early lead with an 84-run partnership, Indian spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy spurred a Pakistani collapse from 113/1 to 146 all out, sealing Pakistan's fate.

Under pressure at 20/3, India relied on Varma and Dube's resilience to steer the chase, culminating in a thrilling victory sealed by Rinku Singh. India secured not only the player of the match for Varma but also its second T20I Asia Cup title, reaffirming its dominance in this storied cricket rivalry.

(With inputs from agencies.)