Sachin Tendulkar Hails ICC Women's World Cup as Catalyst for Change

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar predicts the 2023 ICC Women's World Cup in India will inspire future generations of female cricketers. He compares its potential impact to India's 1983 World Cup win, highlighting the significance of current talents like Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana in driving the sport forward.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2025 22:53 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 22:53 IST
Sachin Tendulkar (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sachin Tendulkar, an iconic figure in Indian cricket, has high hopes for the ICC Women's World Cup hosted by India, describing it as a 'watershed moment' for women's cricket that could ignite numerous dreams. The tournament kicks off with a match between India and Sri Lanka in Guwahati on Tuesday.

Tendulkar draws parallels between this event and the historic win of the 1983 Cricket World Cup by the Indian men's team, which reshaped Indian cricket's legacy. He reminisces how that victory inspired a generation to dream beyond limits, akin to the legendary innings by Kapil Dev.

The cricket icon believes that the Women's World Cup will be more than just a competition; it will spark aspirations across India. Tendulkar highlights the potential for upcoming talents like Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana to inspire the next wave of female cricketers, marking a significant shift from women's cricket being a sideshow to taking center stage.

Applauding the remarkable talent in today's game, Tendulkar recalls Harmanpreet's stunning 171 against Australia in the 2017 World Cup and Smriti's rapid-fire century. These performances signify the strength of Indian women's cricket and reflect the broader societal changes in seeing women athletes achieving at the highest levels.

The tournament will set new standards with record prize money, surpassing that of the men's World Cup. Tendulkar expresses his gratitude to the ICC for this decisive step, asserting that it stands as both a symbolic and practical message of equality and respect for women's cricket.

As the Indian team chases its maiden ICC Women's World Cup title, Tendulkar emphasizes their role extends beyond the field, carrying immense hopes to inspire a new generation and redefine the possibilities in women's cricket. Just as 1983 crafted a new identity for men's cricket, he believes this World Cup holds a similar transformative potential for women's cricket in India.

