William Saliba Commits: Arsenal's Defensive Future Secured

William Saliba has extended his stay with Arsenal by signing a new long-term contract amidst interest from Real Madrid. The 24-year-old, who has become an integral part of Arsenal's defense alongside Gabriel Magalhaes, has made 140 appearances since joining from St Etienne in 2019.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 15:20 IST
Arsenal has secured a key player for their defensive lineup as William Saliba signed a new long-term contract, quashing rumors of a potential move to Real Madrid.

Saliba, whose partnership with Gabriel Magalhaes has been central to Arsenal's defense, has blossomed since his 2019 transfer from St Etienne, amassing 140 appearances in all competitions.

The 24-year-old France international's new contract, reported to last until 2030, underscores his importance to the team. Arsenal's strengthening of their squad this season includes additions like Viktor Gyokeres and Cristhian Mosquera as they aim to end their 21-year league title drought.

