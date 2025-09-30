SAFA's Legal Battle: A Race Against Time in World Cup Qualifiers

The South African Football Association (SAFA) has announced its intention to challenge a FIFA decision that annulled a victory in the 2026 World Cup qualifying rounds due to an ineligible player. This verdict has dropped South Africa from the top of the group standings.

The ruling, declared on Monday, changed a 2-0 win over Lesotho into a 3-0 loss by default. SAFA expressed disappointment and intends to file an appeal, stating that it was not given a chance to present its legal arguments to the FIFA judge responsible for the decision.

In light of this outcome, SAFA is fast-tracking its appeal process. While acknowledging the oversight involving Teboho Mokoena, who was suspended due to yellow card accumulations, SAFA apologizes to fans and is strategizing for the upcoming qualifiers. Meanwhile, Benin leads the group, tied with South Africa by points but ahead on goal difference.