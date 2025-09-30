Divya Bhardwaj Upsets Third Seed at Fenesta Open
Qualifier Divya Bhardwaj upset third seed Pooja Ingale in the first round of the Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship. The match was rain-affected but saw Divya prevail 6-3, 6-4 after breaking Pooja's serve twice. Second seed Akanksha Nitture won her match 6-0, 6-0.
In a surprising turn of events, qualifier Divya Bhardwaj stunned the third seed Pooja Ingale during the women's singles round at the Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship on Tuesday.
Despite the day being marred by rain, Divya managed to secure a commanding 6-3, 6-4 victory. The match was initially tight with a 3-3 tie, but Divya's strategic plays allowed her to dominate subsequently.
In another match, second seed Akanksha Nitture had an impressive start, defeating Paavanii Paathak from Telangana with a decisive 6-0, 6-0 win.
