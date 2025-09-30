Springboks Keep Focus Amid Rugby Championship Pressure
South Africa prepares for a pivotal Rugby Championship match against Argentina, maintaining humility despite recent victories. Coach Rassie Erasmus emphasizes focus, noting shifts in strategy under attack coach Tony Brown. The team, poised for a championship win, aims for balance in their evolving gameplay.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
South Africa remains grounded as they prepare for a crucial Rugby Championship 'final' against Argentina in London. The Springboks enter as strong favorites, following their recent 67-30 victory in Durban. Despite recent successes, coach Rassie Erasmus stresses that his team is avoiding complacency.
Erasmus acknowledges the praise from fans and media but warns against overconfidence as they face a determined Argentine side. He emphasized, 'It's the supporters who are talking us up, but facing a wounded Argentina won't be easy.'
The team's shift to an expansive gameplay under attack coach Tony Brown has had mixed results, showing vulnerabilities against Australia. Erasmus remains optimistic, noting changes in player dynamics and emphasizing a balanced strategy as they aim for another championship title.
