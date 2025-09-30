Left Menu

Olympic Coach Scandal: Andy Young's Three-Year Ban Explained

Olympic medallist Laura Muir's former coach, Andy Young, received a three-year ban for serious misconduct, including manipulative behavior and compromising athlete welfare. A UK Athletics panel convicted him on several charges, highlighting the priority of personal integrity over competitive success. His suspension, initially five years, was reduced to three.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 20:38 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 20:38 IST
Olympic medallist Laura Muir's former coach, Andy Young, faced a three-year ban from athletics after being convicted of serious misconduct by UK Athletics. The guilty verdict involved manipulative behavior and actions prioritizing performance over athlete welfare.

UK Athletics CEO Jack Buckner emphasized that no level of athletic success can justify compromising athlete welfare standards. Investigations revealed that Young exerted control over his athletes, likened to manipulation or bullying, affecting their free will.

Although originally suspended for five years, Young's term was reduced to three years, provided he completes training on athlete welfare and other key issues. Meanwhile, Muir is focusing on her future, backing the independent panels' decisions in their entirety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

