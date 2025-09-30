Olympic Coach Scandal: Andy Young's Three-Year Ban Explained

Olympic medallist Laura Muir's former coach, Andy Young, faced a three-year ban from athletics after being convicted of serious misconduct by UK Athletics. The guilty verdict involved manipulative behavior and actions prioritizing performance over athlete welfare.

UK Athletics CEO Jack Buckner emphasized that no level of athletic success can justify compromising athlete welfare standards. Investigations revealed that Young exerted control over his athletes, likened to manipulation or bullying, affecting their free will.

Although originally suspended for five years, Young's term was reduced to three years, provided he completes training on athlete welfare and other key issues. Meanwhile, Muir is focusing on her future, backing the independent panels' decisions in their entirety.

