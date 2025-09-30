Indian Swimmers Shine at Asian Aquatics Championships

Indian swimmers showcased their prowess at the 11th Asian Aquatics Championships with Srihari Nataraj securing a bronze in the 100m freestyle, enhancing his medal haul to five.

Rohit B Benedicton also shone, winning a silver in the 50m butterfly, taking India's medal tally to nine.

Srihari, drawn in lane five, made a strategic move, turning third at the 50-meter mark and securing bronze with a time of 49.96 seconds. Meanwhile, Rohit narrowly missed the gold, finishing second in the 50m butterfly.

