Indian Swimmers Shine at Asian Aquatics Championships
Indian swimmer Srihari Nataraj added a bronze to his impressive collection at the 11th Asian Aquatics Championships. Rohit B Benedicton earned silver in the 50m butterfly, raising India's medal tally to nine. In the women's 100m freestyle, Dhinidhi Desinghu and Shashidhara Rujula reached the finals but did not place in the top half.
30-09-2025
Indian swimmers showcased their prowess at the 11th Asian Aquatics Championships with Srihari Nataraj securing a bronze in the 100m freestyle, enhancing his medal haul to five.
Rohit B Benedicton also shone, winning a silver in the 50m butterfly, taking India's medal tally to nine.
Srihari, drawn in lane five, made a strategic move, turning third at the 50-meter mark and securing bronze with a time of 49.96 seconds. Meanwhile, Rohit narrowly missed the gold, finishing second in the 50m butterfly.
