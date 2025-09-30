Left Menu

Indian Swimmers Shine at Asian Aquatics Championships

Indian swimmer Srihari Nataraj added a bronze to his impressive collection at the 11th Asian Aquatics Championships. Rohit B Benedicton earned silver in the 50m butterfly, raising India's medal tally to nine. In the women's 100m freestyle, Dhinidhi Desinghu and Shashidhara Rujula reached the finals but did not place in the top half.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 30-09-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 20:43 IST
Indian Swimmers Shine at Asian Aquatics Championships
Srihari Nataraj
  • Country:
  • India

Indian swimmers showcased their prowess at the 11th Asian Aquatics Championships with Srihari Nataraj securing a bronze in the 100m freestyle, enhancing his medal haul to five.

Rohit B Benedicton also shone, winning a silver in the 50m butterfly, taking India's medal tally to nine.

Srihari, drawn in lane five, made a strategic move, turning third at the 50-meter mark and securing bronze with a time of 49.96 seconds. Meanwhile, Rohit narrowly missed the gold, finishing second in the 50m butterfly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starmer Slams Farage Over Immigration Stance Amid Political Showdown

Starmer Slams Farage Over Immigration Stance Amid Political Showdown

 United Kingdom
2
Chhattisgarh's Alarming Rankings in Accidental Deaths and Suicides: NCRB 2023 Report

Chhattisgarh's Alarming Rankings in Accidental Deaths and Suicides: NCRB 202...

 India
3
Tragedy Strikes at Ennore Power Plant: Nine Workers Dead After Steel Arch Collapse

Tragedy Strikes at Ennore Power Plant: Nine Workers Dead After Steel Arch Co...

 India
4
Meghalaya Government Embraces Digital Governance, Settles Historic Land Dispute

Meghalaya Government Embraces Digital Governance, Settles Historic Land Disp...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025