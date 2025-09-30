India Clinches Victory Against Sri Lanka with DLS Method

In a gripping encounter, India emerged victorious over Sri Lanka by 59 runs, utilizing the DLS method. The match saw Sri Lanka set with a daunting target of 271 in 47 overs.

Despite determined efforts by several players like Chamari Athapaththu, who scored 43, the team fell short, scoring 211 runs in 45.4 overs. India's bowlers were instrumental, with Deepti Sharma taking three wickets and Sneh Rana securing two.

The pivotal wickets contributed to India's win, showcasing their dominance on the field and solidifying their reputation in the cricketing arena.