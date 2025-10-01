Left Menu

Epic Showdown: FC Barcelona vs Veszprem HC in Handball Club World Final

FC Barcelona aims to clinch their sixth title as they face defending champions Veszprem HC in the Club World Handball Championship final in Egypt. Barcelona, handed a wildcard entry, defeated Al Ahly in the semi-final, while Veszprem overcame SC Magdeburg, setting the stage for an exciting final match.

Updated: 01-10-2025 01:00 IST
FC Barcelona is set to compete against defending champions Veszprem HC in a highly anticipated final of the Club World Handball Championship in Egypt's New Administrative Capital. The Spanish team is eager to extend their record to six championship wins.

Barcelona secured their place in the final after defeating Al Ahly 26-21 in the semi-final, marking their eighth appearance in the championship final out of 11 participations. Despite not qualifying outright this year, Barcelona received a wildcard entry from the International Handball Federation to boost competition and attract more global interest.

Veszprem HC, the titleholders, reached the final with a solid 23-20 win over SC Magdeburg, a replay of last year's gold medal match. They previously overcame Barcelona 39-34 in an overtime semi-final last year before claiming the championship.

