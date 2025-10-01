Alyssa Healy Leads Australia Against New Zealand in Women's ODI World Cup Opener

Australia's captain, Alyssa Healy, made a decisive call to bat first against New Zealand in the inaugural game of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup on Wednesday.

In a strategic move, Australia left out veteran bowler Megan Schutt from their playing XI and instead included Darcie Brown for the match.

The teams, featuring notable players from both nations, included stars like Suzie Bates and Sophie Devine for New Zealand, and Ellyse Perry and Beth Mooney for Australia.