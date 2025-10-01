Left Menu

Alyssa Healy Leads Australia Against New Zealand in Women's ODI World Cup Opener

In the ICC Women's ODI World Cup opening match, Australia, led by captain Alyssa Healy, chose to bat first against New Zealand. The team made a notable change, excluding experienced pacer Megan Schutt in favor of Darcie Brown. The match featured prominent players from both nations' women's cricket teams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 01-10-2025 15:04 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 15:04 IST
Alyssa Healy Leads Australia Against New Zealand in Women's ODI World Cup Opener
Alyssa Healy
  • Country:
  • India

Australia's captain, Alyssa Healy, made a decisive call to bat first against New Zealand in the inaugural game of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup on Wednesday.

In a strategic move, Australia left out veteran bowler Megan Schutt from their playing XI and instead included Darcie Brown for the match.

The teams, featuring notable players from both nations, included stars like Suzie Bates and Sophie Devine for New Zealand, and Ellyse Perry and Beth Mooney for Australia.

TRENDING

1
India Elevates Wheat Purchase Price to Bolster Supply

India Elevates Wheat Purchase Price to Bolster Supply

 India
2
Rupee Recovery: Influences Behind the 12-Paise Rebound

Rupee Recovery: Influences Behind the 12-Paise Rebound

 India
3
Turkish Super Lig Club Kasimpasa Under State Trusteeship Amid Fraud Probe

Turkish Super Lig Club Kasimpasa Under State Trusteeship Amid Fraud Probe

 Turkey
4
Unity and Trust: Afghan Leaders Demand Political Office in Islamabad

Unity and Trust: Afghan Leaders Demand Political Office in Islamabad

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025