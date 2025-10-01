Alyssa Healy Leads Australia Against New Zealand in Women's ODI World Cup Opener
In the ICC Women's ODI World Cup opening match, Australia, led by captain Alyssa Healy, chose to bat first against New Zealand. The team made a notable change, excluding experienced pacer Megan Schutt in favor of Darcie Brown. The match featured prominent players from both nations' women's cricket teams.
Australia's captain, Alyssa Healy, made a decisive call to bat first against New Zealand in the inaugural game of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup on Wednesday.
In a strategic move, Australia left out veteran bowler Megan Schutt from their playing XI and instead included Darcie Brown for the match.
The teams, featuring notable players from both nations, included stars like Suzie Bates and Sophie Devine for New Zealand, and Ellyse Perry and Beth Mooney for Australia.
