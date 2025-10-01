Left Menu

Ed Smith and Eoin Morgan Lead MCC into a New Era

Former England chief selector Ed Smith begins his term as MCC President and ex-England ODI captain Eoin Morgan is appointed Chair of Cricket. The Marylebone Cricket Club, a historic institution, welcomes new leadership as Smith and Morgan take on influential roles shaping the future of cricket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 01-10-2025 15:52 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 15:52 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Ed Smith, former chief selector for England, has assumed the role of MCC President, while Eoin Morgan, ex-England ODI captain, steps into the position of Chair of Cricket, as announced by the organization. Smith, who follows Mervyn King, is eager to contribute to the legacy of Lord's, emphasizing his lifelong connection to the club.

The Marylebone Cricket Club, established in 1787, is renowned for owning the iconic Lord's ground in London and safeguarding cricket's laws and ethos. Smith expressed his honor in succeeding Lord King, acknowledging Lord's significance in his career as both player and selector.

Smith, who led England to a historic World Cup victory during his term as chief selector, joins forces with Morgan, the captain of the World Cup-winning team, to steer the club and the sport forward. Morgan, a longtime Middlesex player, brings substantial experience and success to his new role.

(With inputs from agencies.)

