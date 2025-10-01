UEFA Delays Decision on Israel Amidst Trump’s Middle East Peace Proposal

UEFA has put off a crucial vote regarding Israel's suspension from European competitions following a peace proposal from U.S. President Donald Trump to resolve the ongoing conflict in Gaza. The decision, initially expected this week, reflects shifting diplomatic priorities.

FIFA Vice-President Victor Montagliani underscored that handling Israel's participation is primarily a UEFA responsibility, comparing it to regional matters within CONCACAF. Meanwhile, calls from Amnesty International for sanctions on Israel were noted but have not altered the current stance.

Despite uncertain geopolitics, FIFA maintains its vision for the 2023 World Cup, ensuring venue stability even as weather-related kickoff adjustments are considered. The full match schedule will be revealed following the December draw in Washington D.C., factoring in broadcaster discussions and time zone challenges.

