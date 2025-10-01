Left Menu

UEFA Delays Decision on Israel Amidst Trump’s Middle East Peace Proposal

UEFA postponed a vote on suspending Israel from European competitions following a new peace proposal by U.S. President Trump. FIFA Vice-President Victor Montagliani emphasized that Israel’s football participation remains a UEFA issue. While the 2023 World Cup's schedule remains unchanged, kickoff times might adjust due to weather conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-10-2025 17:09 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 17:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

UEFA has put off a crucial vote regarding Israel's suspension from European competitions following a peace proposal from U.S. President Donald Trump to resolve the ongoing conflict in Gaza. The decision, initially expected this week, reflects shifting diplomatic priorities.

FIFA Vice-President Victor Montagliani underscored that handling Israel's participation is primarily a UEFA responsibility, comparing it to regional matters within CONCACAF. Meanwhile, calls from Amnesty International for sanctions on Israel were noted but have not altered the current stance.

Despite uncertain geopolitics, FIFA maintains its vision for the 2023 World Cup, ensuring venue stability even as weather-related kickoff adjustments are considered. The full match schedule will be revealed following the December draw in Washington D.C., factoring in broadcaster discussions and time zone challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

