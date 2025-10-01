Left Menu

Vissel Kobe's Triumph: Yuruki's Last-Minute Magic Seals Victory

Japan's Vissel Kobe clinched a dramatic 1-0 victory against Melbourne City in the Asian Champions League Elite group phase, thanks to Koya Yuruki's stoppage-time goal. Despite Melbourne's efforts, Kobe capitalized on a defensive lapse, maintaining their perfect start. The win places Kobe atop the standings with six points.

01-10-2025
Japan's Vissel Kobe delivered a dramatic finish to their Asian Champions League Elite group phase match against Melbourne City, securing a 1-0 victory.

Koya Yuruki scored the decisive goal in stoppage time, seizing on a defensive error from Melbourne's backline. A long clearance from goalkeeper Shuichi Gonda led to the opportunity.

Melbourne City's captain, Aziz Behich, praised his team for their effort, even as Kobe surged to the top of the standings. This win solidifies Kobe's position with maximum points and sets the stage for upcoming matches in the tournament.

