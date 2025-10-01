Jannik Sinner Clinches China Open Title, Sets Sights on Shanghai Success

Italian tennis sensation Jannik Sinner claimed victory at the China Open, defeating young American Learner Tien with a decisive 6-2, 6-2 score on Wednesday. This triumph paves the way for Sinner's campaign in the upcoming Shanghai Masters.

Displaying remarkable resilience, Sinner shook off his prior U.S. Open setback to secure his third season title and the 21st of his career. His impressive performance against the 19-year-old Tien, who made notable strides as the second-youngest finalist in the tournament's history, underscores his readiness for challenges ahead.

Sinner is now poised for the Shanghai Masters, where he's set to compete as a favorite in the absence of Carlos Alcaraz, who recently withdrew due to an ankle injury. Meanwhile, American Emma Navarro stunned top seed Iga Swiatek in the concurrent WTA tournament round match.

(With inputs from agencies.)