Sharma shoots par in second round after 68 in first

He was placed tied 56th.A strong third round at the Carnoustie Golf Links could see him break his streak of missed cuts.Sharma played at Carnoustie during the 147th Open Championship back in 2018 and finished the week at T-51.On the first day at the Kingsbarns he carded 4-under par and on the second day he played even par at the Links Old Course.

India's Shubhankar Sharma shot an even par 72 on the second day at St Andrews and was 4-four under par after two rounds at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship here. He was placed tied 56th.

A strong third round at the Carnoustie Golf Links could see him break his streak of missed cuts.

Sharma played at Carnoustie during the 147th Open Championship back in 2018 and finished the week at T-51.

On the first day at the Kingsbarns he carded 4-under par and on the second day he played even par at the Links Old Course. Sharma will play his third round on the Carnoustie Golf Links.

The cut at Dunhill Links falls after the third round when all the players have played in each of the three courses.

Sharma began his second round on the back nine at the Old Course and dropped shots on the 13th, 16th and 17th holes. On the 14th he was able to pick a birdie. On the front nine Sharma started with three birdies in the first five holes and was forced to settle for an even par after a late bogey on the seventh hole.

Robert Macintyre, fresh from winning The Ryder Cup last week, has put himself into a commanding position as a co- leader after carding his second consecutive round of 6-under 66 for the week.

Macintyre played on Carnoustie Golf Links in the first round before moving onto Kingsbarns Golf Links for his second round.

The other leader Richard Sterne has played bogey free for the first two days. He played Kingsbarns Golf Links for the first round and carded 7-under 65 and followed it with a 5-under 67 on the Old Course at St. Andrews. The two leaders have a 36 hole total of 12 under par.

Louis Oosthuizen is in third position with a combined score of 11 under par. He has played at Carnoustie Golf Links and Kingsbarns Golf Links so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

