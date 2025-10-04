Left Menu

Soccer-Late Beney strike gives Man City 3-2 WSL win over Arsenal

Manchester City substitute Iman Beney struck an 88th-minute winner as her side beat Arsenal 3-2 at home on Saturday to climb to second in the Women's Super League, a point behind Chelsea after five games.

Reuters | Manchester | Updated: 04-10-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 04-10-2025 18:49 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Manchester City substitute Iman Beney struck an 88th-minute winner as her side beat Arsenal 3-2 at home on Saturday to climb to second in the Women's Super League, a point behind Chelsea after five games. In a game packed with chances, Kerstin Casparij crossed for Khadija Shaw to send City in 1-0 up at the break, but Mariona Caldentey levelled for Arsenal in the first minute of the second half.

Casparij scored just after the hour mark to restore the hosts' lead, but former City player Chloe Kelly netted a fine equaliser in the 83rd minute before Beney pounced on a loose ball and slotted home the winner five minutes later. Chelsea dropped points for the first time this season in a 1-1 draw with Manchester United on Friday but top the table on 13 points, with United third on 11.

Tottenham Hotspur, who face Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday, are fourth and Arsenal's first defeat of the season left them in fifth position.

