You taught this current team what it takes to win big matches: Karthik hails Rohit

Paying a heartfelt tribute to Rohit Sharma, former India player Dinesh Karthik on Satyurday said the swashbuckling opener led from the front and taught the team how to win the big moments and matches that mattered the most during his time as captain.

Under Rohit's leadership, India won two ICC titles including the 2024 T20 World Cup and the Champions Trophy this year, and finished runner-up in the last ODI World Cup at home after an incredible run to the final.

But, in a significant development on Saturday, the Indian selectors removed Rohit from ODI captaincy and handed over the reins to young Test skipper Shubman Gill ahead of the upcoming white-ball assignment in Australia, keeping the 2027 World Cup in mind.

''Rohit Sharma. Thank you so much. You were a phenomenal captain tactically astute, but most importantly, very, very friendly and got along with everyone and made them feel so comfortable. But for me, the legacy that you've left as a captain. In those big moments, those big matches, you taught this current team what it takes to win,'' Karthik said on Instagram.

''At times we used to take the backwards step, but you said, 'I think we need to press forward, put more pressure on the opponent, take more risks, and you didn't leave it to anyone else.' ''I think you started it with the bat when, in the big matches, you said, 'I'm going to go harder,' and that required skill. You got it done and you did it consistently. In the last 3 multi-nation tournaments that we have played, India has lost just one game.'' Rohit has won 42 out of the 56 ODI matches that he captained with a winning percentage of 76.

Karthik, a former India teammate of Rohit, listed the team's achievements under 'Hitman'.

''2024 T20 World Cup campaign unbeaten, Champions Trophy unbeaten. 2023, just that final. That is outstanding. And even after that you can see the after effects. Asia Cup unbeaten with a young team. That is what you've given this team India. ''You've left it in a better place than what it was when you started, and that's always a great sign of a leader,'' said Karthik.

