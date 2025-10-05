Dramatic MotoGP Crash: Marquez Injured in Indonesian GP Collision
Ducati's Marc Marquez suffered a collarbone injury after colliding with Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi during the Indonesian Grand Prix. Marquez, already a champion, will undergo further medical assessment in Madrid. Bezzecchi was unharmed. Other riders also crashed, while Fermin Aldeguer won the race.
MotoGP champion Marc Marquez, representing Ducati, sustained a collarbone injury following a collision with Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi at the Indonesian Grand Prix. The incident, which occurred on the opening lap, caused both riders to skid into the gravel at alarming speed.
Marquez was visibly in pain after the crash, raising concerns over a fracture, especially considering his past shoulder injuries. Despite the drama, the Spanish rider hoped for a speedy recovery with further medical examinations planned in Madrid. Meanwhile, Bezzecchi was fortunate to escape any major injuries from the incident.
The event saw several other crashes, with Gresini Racing's rookie Fermin Aldeguer emerging victorious. While Marquez can afford to miss the remaining races of the season, his rival Bezzecchi remains in contention for a top-three finish, making the upcoming Australian Grand Prix a crucial race for him.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- MotoGP
- Marquez
- Injury
- Indonesian Grand Prix
- Ducati
- Aprilia
- Bezzecchi
- Collision
- Race
- Fermin Aldeguer
ALSO READ
Rajasthan's Commitment to Education: Teachers at the Helm of Nation-Building
Teachers as Torchbearers: Punjab's Educational Revolution
Jammu and Kashmir Education Department's Social Media Clampdown Sparks Outcry
Gauteng’s Education Revolution Enters the Digital Age
Gauteng Education Welcomes Sentences in R3 M Ghost Employee Fraud Case