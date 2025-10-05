Dramatic MotoGP Crash: Marquez Injured in Indonesian GP Collision

MotoGP champion Marc Marquez, representing Ducati, sustained a collarbone injury following a collision with Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi at the Indonesian Grand Prix. The incident, which occurred on the opening lap, caused both riders to skid into the gravel at alarming speed.

Marquez was visibly in pain after the crash, raising concerns over a fracture, especially considering his past shoulder injuries. Despite the drama, the Spanish rider hoped for a speedy recovery with further medical examinations planned in Madrid. Meanwhile, Bezzecchi was fortunate to escape any major injuries from the incident.

The event saw several other crashes, with Gresini Racing's rookie Fermin Aldeguer emerging victorious. While Marquez can afford to miss the remaining races of the season, his rival Bezzecchi remains in contention for a top-three finish, making the upcoming Australian Grand Prix a crucial race for him.

(With inputs from agencies.)