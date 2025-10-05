Left Menu

Dramatic MotoGP Crash: Marquez Injured in Indonesian GP Collision

Ducati's Marc Marquez suffered a collarbone injury after colliding with Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi during the Indonesian Grand Prix. Marquez, already a champion, will undergo further medical assessment in Madrid. Bezzecchi was unharmed. Other riders also crashed, while Fermin Aldeguer won the race.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-10-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 15:32 IST
Dramatic MotoGP Crash: Marquez Injured in Indonesian GP Collision
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

MotoGP champion Marc Marquez, representing Ducati, sustained a collarbone injury following a collision with Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi at the Indonesian Grand Prix. The incident, which occurred on the opening lap, caused both riders to skid into the gravel at alarming speed.

Marquez was visibly in pain after the crash, raising concerns over a fracture, especially considering his past shoulder injuries. Despite the drama, the Spanish rider hoped for a speedy recovery with further medical examinations planned in Madrid. Meanwhile, Bezzecchi was fortunate to escape any major injuries from the incident.

The event saw several other crashes, with Gresini Racing's rookie Fermin Aldeguer emerging victorious. While Marquez can afford to miss the remaining races of the season, his rival Bezzecchi remains in contention for a top-three finish, making the upcoming Australian Grand Prix a crucial race for him.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sanae Takaichi: Japan's Historic Leap Towards a Female Leadership

Sanae Takaichi: Japan's Historic Leap Towards a Female Leadership

 Japan
2
Family Feud Ends in Tragedy: Elderly Man Loses Life in Kerala

Family Feud Ends in Tragedy: Elderly Man Loses Life in Kerala

 India
3
Legal Clash Over National Guard Deployments to Oregon

Legal Clash Over National Guard Deployments to Oregon

 United States
4
Bihar Assembly Polls: Schedule Announcement Looms

Bihar Assembly Polls: Schedule Announcement Looms

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainability at Stake: Why Policy Must Shift From First-Gen to Advanced Biofuels

Banks unprepared for climate shocks, ECB urges tougher supervision and swift policies

Informal Yet Essential: Why Half of Latin America’s Workforce Remains Unprotected

Beyond Vulnerability: How Women’s Leadership Shapes Effective Global Climate Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025