India's ODI Momentum Falters Against Pakistan

India suffered a setback in their ODI World Cup match against Pakistan after losing opener Pratika Rawal for 31. Rawal misjudged a delivery from Sadia Iqbal, impacting India's progress. Harleen Deol and Harmanpreet Kaur focused on recovery as Pakistan managed to restrict scoring between the 10th and 20th overs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 05-10-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 16:34 IST
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

In a crucial ODI World Cup contest on Sunday, India lost momentum against Pakistan after the early dismissal of opener Pratika Rawal. Reaching 86/2 in 20 overs, the team faced challenges following Rawal's departure.

Rawal, who scored 31 off 37 balls, misjudged a delivery by Sadia Iqbal, resulting in the ball crashing into her off-stump shortly after she hit a boundary. Her partnership of 48 runs with Smriti Mandhana had set a promising foundation.

With Rawal's exit, Harleen Deol and captain Harmanpreet Kaur took the reins. The duo, however, added just 32 runs in a tightly controlled stretch by Pakistan between the 10th and 20th overs, in a keen attempt to steady the innings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

