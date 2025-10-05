India's ODI Momentum Falters Against Pakistan

In a crucial ODI World Cup contest on Sunday, India lost momentum against Pakistan after the early dismissal of opener Pratika Rawal. Reaching 86/2 in 20 overs, the team faced challenges following Rawal's departure.

Rawal, who scored 31 off 37 balls, misjudged a delivery by Sadia Iqbal, resulting in the ball crashing into her off-stump shortly after she hit a boundary. Her partnership of 48 runs with Smriti Mandhana had set a promising foundation.

With Rawal's exit, Harleen Deol and captain Harmanpreet Kaur took the reins. The duo, however, added just 32 runs in a tightly controlled stretch by Pakistan between the 10th and 20th overs, in a keen attempt to steady the innings.

