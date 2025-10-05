India Struggles with Momentum Against Pakistan in ICC ODI World Cup
India's women's cricket team faced Pakistan in the ICC ODI World Cup, with a score of 136/3 after 30 overs. Key moments included Harmanpreet Kaur's dismissal and Jemimah Rodrigues' narrow escape due to a no-ball, as India struggled to maintain its bright start, facing tough opposition.
- Country:
- Sri Lanka
India's women's cricket team found itself in a tactical battle against Pakistan during their ICC ODI World Cup encounter, reaching 136/3 after 30 overs on a challenging wicket.
Initially, India started strong, scoring 54/1 in the first 10 overs, but Pakistan's disciplined bowling curtailed their momentum. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was sent back to the pavilion for a 19-run contribution, caught behind off Diana Baig in the 25th over.
Jemimah Rodrigues offered a fleeting chance to Pakistan with an inside edge caught behind in the 27th over, but the delivery was negated due to Baig's overstepping. At the time, Harleen Deol played a steady innings, standing at 38 not out.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kranti Goud: Rising Star of Indian Women's Cricket
Electrifying Women's Cricket Contest: India vs. Pakistan World Cup Clash
India-Pakistan Face-off: Hostility Extends Beyond Cricket Field
West Indies Cricket's Struggle: Infrastructure vs. Performance
Tense Rivalry: India-Pakistan Skipper Spat at Women's Cricket World Cup