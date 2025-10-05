Left Menu

India Faces Tough Battle After Key Wickets Fall in Women's World Cup

India's women's cricket team faces a challenging situation in their match against Pakistan, losing key players Harleen Deol and Jemimah Rodrigues amidst fumigation delays. After 40 overs, India stands at 172/5 with Deepti Sharma and Sneh Rana at the crease, hoping for a late comeback.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 05-10-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 18:27 IST
  • Sri Lanka

In a crucial Women's World Cup match against Pakistan, India lost pivotal players Harleen Deol and Jemimah Rodrigues, complicating their innings. The match, briefly interrupted by a fumigation break, saw Harleen dismissed for 46 in the 34th over and Rodrigues leg-before in the 35th.

With the Pakistani spinners containing the Indian batting line-up, India managed to reach 172/5 by the end of the 40th over. Harleen and Rodrigues had earlier partnered effectively, adding 45 runs for the fourth wicket, but their dismissal shifted momentum.

As the game progresses, Deepti Sharma and Sneh Rana remain at the crease, aiming for a late surge to tilt the match in India's favor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

