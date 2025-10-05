Left Menu

Sunil Chhetri and Sandesh Jhingan Lead India's Charge in Asian Cup Qualifiers

Indian senior men's national team head coach Khalid Jamil, has included veterans Sunil Chhetri and Sandesh Jhingan in the squad for an Asian Cup qualifier match against Singapore. While India trains in Bengaluru, they aim to climb from the bottom of their group and advance in the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-10-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 21:24 IST
Sunil Chhetri and Sandesh Jhingan Lead India's Charge in Asian Cup Qualifiers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Indian football's stalwart Sunil Chhetri and key defender Sandesh Jhingan have been named in the 23-member squad by head coach Khalid Jamil for the forthcoming Asian Cup Qualifiers match against Singapore.

Having recently emerged from a brief international retirement, Chhetri will once again bolster the team's forward line, following a rest during the CAFA Nations Cup. Meanwhile, Jhingan, who had been recovering from an injury, is set to join his teammates for the crucial encounter on October 9.

Currently positioned at the bottom of Group C, the Indian team is rigorously preparing in Bengaluru, eyeing a turnaround to clinch a spot in the AFC Asian Cup scheduled for Saudi Arabia in 2027. The deciding matches promise intense action, with head coach Jamil emphasizing a strategy of focusing one match at a time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bihar Assembly Polls: Schedule Announcement Looms

Bihar Assembly Polls: Schedule Announcement Looms

 India
2
Triumphant Tommy: Gainey's Long Awaited Victory

Triumphant Tommy: Gainey's Long Awaited Victory

 United States
3
Tragedy Strikes Jaipur Hospital: Fire Claims Six Lives in Trauma Centre Blaze

Tragedy Strikes Jaipur Hospital: Fire Claims Six Lives in Trauma Centre Blaz...

 India
4
Steven Fisk's Stellar Triumph: A PGA Tour Victory to Remember

Steven Fisk's Stellar Triumph: A PGA Tour Victory to Remember

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainability at Stake: Why Policy Must Shift From First-Gen to Advanced Biofuels

Banks unprepared for climate shocks, ECB urges tougher supervision and swift policies

Informal Yet Essential: Why Half of Latin America’s Workforce Remains Unprotected

Beyond Vulnerability: How Women’s Leadership Shapes Effective Global Climate Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025