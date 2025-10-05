Sunil Chhetri and Sandesh Jhingan Lead India's Charge in Asian Cup Qualifiers

Indian football's stalwart Sunil Chhetri and key defender Sandesh Jhingan have been named in the 23-member squad by head coach Khalid Jamil for the forthcoming Asian Cup Qualifiers match against Singapore.

Having recently emerged from a brief international retirement, Chhetri will once again bolster the team's forward line, following a rest during the CAFA Nations Cup. Meanwhile, Jhingan, who had been recovering from an injury, is set to join his teammates for the crucial encounter on October 9.

Currently positioned at the bottom of Group C, the Indian team is rigorously preparing in Bengaluru, eyeing a turnaround to clinch a spot in the AFC Asian Cup scheduled for Saudi Arabia in 2027. The deciding matches promise intense action, with head coach Jamil emphasizing a strategy of focusing one match at a time.

(With inputs from agencies.)