Thrilling Women's World Cup Showdown: Pakistan vs India

In a heated Women's World Cup clash, Pakistan found themselves at 101 for four after 30 overs, facing the task of chasing down 248 runs set by India on Sunday.

Despite a commendable 48-run stand by Sidra Amin, Pakistan's chase was hindered by early wickets, including Muneeba Ali's run out and efforts by seamer Kranti Gaud.

India's innings was bolstered by Harleen Deol's 46 and Richa Ghosh's 35-run cameo, guiding them to a competitive score on a slow pitch.

(With inputs from agencies.)