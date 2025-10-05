Left Menu

Thrilling Women's World Cup Showdown: Pakistan vs India

Pakistan ended at 101/4 after 30 overs in their Women's World Cup match against India, needing 147 more runs for victory. Sidra Amin and Fatima Sana were key players for Pakistan, while India set a formidable target of 248 thanks to strong performances from Harleen Deol and Richa Ghosh.

In a heated Women's World Cup clash, Pakistan found themselves at 101 for four after 30 overs, facing the task of chasing down 248 runs set by India on Sunday.

Despite a commendable 48-run stand by Sidra Amin, Pakistan's chase was hindered by early wickets, including Muneeba Ali's run out and efforts by seamer Kranti Gaud.

India's innings was bolstered by Harleen Deol's 46 and Richa Ghosh's 35-run cameo, guiding them to a competitive score on a slow pitch.

