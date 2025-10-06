A Triumphant Title and a Romantic Podium Proposal
Jeanne Lehair celebrated a significant victory in the Supetri League in Toulouse, winning her first overall title in front of her home crowd. Her joy was doubled when her boyfriend, Nathan Lessmann, proposed on the podium. Her team's consistent performance secured them the series title, capping off a perfect weekend.
Celebrations erupted in Toulouse as Jeanne Lehair clinched her first Supetri League overall title on Sunday. The France-born triathlete, representing Luxembourg, enjoyed the victory in her hometown, securing a cherished first-place finish after two consecutive runners-up performances.
Making the day even more memorable, Lehair's boyfriend, fellow triathlete Nathan Lessmann, proposed on the podium amidst cheers and a confetti shower. Lehair, supported by her Podium Racing teammates, including second-place series finisher Leonie Periault, marked a victorious weekend for the team.
In the men's competition, Hungary's Csongor Lehmann topped the overall standings. Crown Racing's Vasco Vilaca and Ricardo Batista completed the leaderboard as their team finished second, showcasing fierce rivalry in the multi-lap format.
(With inputs from agencies.)
