Rinderknech Upsets Zverev at Shanghai Masters

In a surprising turn at the Shanghai Masters, Alexander Zverev was ousted by Arthur Rinderknech, who advanced to the fourth round. Elsewhere, Alex De Minaur triumphed under humid conditions, and Felix Auger-Aliassime overcame Jesper de Jong. Notably, Carlos Alcaraz was absent due to minor ailments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shanghai | Updated: 06-10-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 19:18 IST
In a stunning upset at the Shanghai Masters, third-seeded Alexander Zverev fell to 54th-ranked Arthur Rinderknech with scores of 4-6, 6-3, 6-2. Despite Zverev's strong start, he failed to maintain momentum, losing grip in the latter sets which allowed Rinderknech to secure a victory.

Elsewhere in the tournament, seventh-seeded Alex De Minaur persevered over Kamil Majchrzak in challenging conditions. De Minaur broke serve five times, battling through to achieve his 36th win on hard courts this season.

Felix Auger-Aliassime also moved forward by defeating Jesper de Jong, despite slipping during the match. Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz, who recently won the Japan Open, was absent from Shanghai due to minor ailments.

