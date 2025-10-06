Rinderknech Upsets Zverev at Shanghai Masters

In a stunning upset at the Shanghai Masters, third-seeded Alexander Zverev fell to 54th-ranked Arthur Rinderknech with scores of 4-6, 6-3, 6-2. Despite Zverev's strong start, he failed to maintain momentum, losing grip in the latter sets which allowed Rinderknech to secure a victory.

Elsewhere in the tournament, seventh-seeded Alex De Minaur persevered over Kamil Majchrzak in challenging conditions. De Minaur broke serve five times, battling through to achieve his 36th win on hard courts this season.

Felix Auger-Aliassime also moved forward by defeating Jesper de Jong, despite slipping during the match. Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz, who recently won the Japan Open, was absent from Shanghai due to minor ailments.

(With inputs from agencies.)