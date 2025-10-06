Left Menu

Jarell Quansah's Bold Leap: From Liverpool's Shadows to Leverkusen's Spotlight

England defender Jarell Quansah has moved from Liverpool to Bayer Leverkusen to gain more game time. The 22-year-old seeks new challenges, having played just four games for Liverpool last season. Quansah has since played every minute for Leverkusen, scoring in his debut, and aims to further enhance his career.

Jarell Quansah, a promising England defender, has decided to leave Liverpool for Bayer Leverkusen in a bid for more consistent playing time and to embrace new challenges abroad. At 22, Quansah is eager to play regularly, as his time at Liverpool last season was limited to just four appearances.

Quansah emphasized the importance of game experience for a young center-back during a press conference at St. George's Park, highlighting his desire to play regularly to continue his development. Despite being among top-tier players at Liverpool, the defender felt the need for a fresh start in Germany, where he believes he can grow and improve.

Having played every minute of Leverkusen's games this season and marking his debut with a goal in a 2-1 victory over Hoffenheim, Quansah's move appears promising. As a key part of England's win in the European Under-21 Championship and with selections for senior squads, Quansah now eyes a senior cap as England prepares for upcoming international matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

