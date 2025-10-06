India Shines at World Para Athletics 2025 with Record Medal Haul and Stellar Hosting

The Indian Oil New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships (WPAC) concluded on a high note at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 6, 2025, marking a historic milestone for Indian sports. The 10-day championship, which featured over 2,200 athletes from more than 100 nations competing across 186 medal events, witnessed India’s best-ever performance, securing an unprecedented 22 medals—6 Gold, 9 Silver, and 7 Bronze.

With this feat, India has firmly established itself as a global powerhouse in para athletics and a capable host for major international sporting events. The event also showcased India’s growing commitment to inclusivity, accessibility, and sports excellence under the vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s “Viksit Bharat” and “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” initiatives.

India’s Best Performance in History

India’s 22-medal tally at WPAC 2025 surpassed all previous records. For comparison, the country had won 9 medals at Dubai 2019, 10 at Paris 2023, and 17 at Kobe 2024. The consistent improvement reflects the systemic support and professional infrastructure developed for para athletes in recent years.

The Indian contingent, which included 23 athletes under the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) and 22 under the Khelo India program, saw 15 TOPS athletes and one Khelo India athlete climb the podium.

Among the standout performers was Sumit Antil, a triple World Champion and reigning Paralympic star, who set a new Championship Record in the men’s javelin throw F64 event, winning gold for India. His performance further cemented India’s reputation as a dominant force in para javelin.

“TOPS started in 2014 and completely transformed the training landscape for para athletes. Access to international exposure, expert coaching, nutrition, and recovery has made a world of difference,” said Sumit Antil, reflecting on the evolution of India’s para sports ecosystem.

A Global Stage of Excellence

By successfully hosting the World Para Athletics Championships for the first time, India has joined an elite list of Asian nations—Qatar, the UAE, and Japan—that have hosted this prestigious event.

The competition transformed New Delhi into the global epicentre of para sports, with the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, previously host to the 2010 Commonwealth Games, being lauded for its world-class accessibility, logistics, and event management.

The event was hailed as a “benchmark in organization and hospitality,” with international athletes, coaches, and officials praising India’s arrangements and inclusivity.

“It has been a fantastic experience here in India. The people, officials, and volunteers have been very welcoming. The event was organized excellently, and I look forward to returning,” said Fleur Jong, the six-time World Champion and three-time Paralympic medallist from the Netherlands, who clinched gold in both long jump and 100m T64 categories.

India’s Rise as a Para Sports Powerhouse

India’s steady ascent in para sports has been remarkable. From just two Paralympic medals in Athens 2004, the nation’s tally rose to four in Rio 2016, 19 in Tokyo 2020, and a record 29 medals in Paris 2024. This trajectory underscores how institutional support, funding, and structured athlete development have revolutionized India’s para sporting ecosystem.

Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports, praised the performance of the Indian team and reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to providing equal recognition and resources to para athletes.

“Our para athletes are the true champions of resilience. India’s success at WPAC 2025 is a reflection of our vision of inclusivity and empowerment through sport,” he said.

Global Athletes Applaud India’s Hospitality

The championships earned glowing praise from several international athletes and officials for the impeccable organization, athlete-friendly environment, and warmth of the Indian people.

Markus Rehm, the legendary German long jumper and World Champion in the T64 class, said:

“This is my second time in India, and the experience has been amazing. The facilities, hospitality, and organization were world-class.”

Greg Stewart, Canada’s gold medallist in the shot put event, added:

“The culture and warmth in India are incredible. Everywhere I went, from the stadium to the city, I felt genuine friendliness and enthusiasm.”

Derek Loccident, para long jumper from the USA and silver medallist in the T64 event, echoed similar sentiments:

“From the food to the overall organization, everything has been top-notch. I’ve been in India for more than a week and have loved every bit of it.”

Voices from India’s Para Sports Community

Indian para sports icons were united in their appreciation for the country’s achievement.

Deepa Malik, Paralympic medallist, Padma Shri awardee, and President of the Paralympic Committee of India, described WPAC 2025 as “a defining moment for Indian para sports.”

“This has been the biggest-ever celebration of para sports in India. Hosting over 100 countries and executing it flawlessly has shown that India is ready for bigger global responsibilities, including the Paralympics. This event has generated massive awareness and respect for para athletes nationwide,” Deepa said.

Amit Saroha, Paralympic medallist and coach to champions Ekta Bhyan and Dharambir, called WPAC 2025 the best-organized sporting event in India’s history.

“Having participated in four World Championships and multiple Paralympics, I can confidently say that India’s organization, accessibility, and infrastructure are on par with the best in the world. We are ready to host the Paralympics,” Saroha said.

A Step Toward India’s Future as a Global Sports Hub

The successful hosting of WPAC 2025 not only highlights India’s organizational excellence but also signals its readiness to take on mega sporting events, including the 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Deepa Malik summed it up aptly:

“Yes, India is ready for 2036. The new India is inclusive, capable, and full of opportunities for para athletes to grow and make the nation proud. This championship has proved that Viksit Bharat is not just a dream—it’s already taking shape.”

Legacy of WPAC 2025

The Indian Oil New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships will be remembered not just for India’s record-breaking medal tally but for its spirit of inclusion, excellence, and unity.

The event demonstrated how sports can bridge barriers, empower differently-abled individuals, and inspire a new generation of athletes to dream beyond limitations.

As the curtains came down, the message was loud and clear—India has arrived on the global stage as both a sporting and hosting superpower, ready to lead the world in inclusivity, performance, and progress.