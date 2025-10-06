Rajputana Royals' Unbeaten Streak Continues with Thrilling Triumph
In a rain-hit Archery Premier League, Rajputana Royals extended their unbeaten streak by defeating Chero Archers through a thrilling shoot-off. Kakatiya Knights also secured their first victory by defeating Chola Chiefs. The Mighty Marathas won against Prithviraaj Yodhas, maintaining a decisive lead throughout their match.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 22:43 IST
- Country:
- India
The Rajputana Royals secured a nail-biting victory against the Chero Archers in the Archery Premier League on Monday, maintaining their unbeaten run by triumphing in a dramatic shoot-off.
Kakatiya Knights clinched their first win by overcoming the Chola Chiefs in a rain-affected encounter, while Mighty Marathas defeated Prithviraaj Yodhas 6-2 in the day's opening match.
Ella Gibson's crucial performance in the shoot-off was pivotal for the Royals, supporting standout players Swati Dudhwal and Mete Gazoz, keeping the Royals at the top as the round-robin stage nears completion.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Hailey Baptiste's Comeback Victory at Wuhan Open
South Africa's Stunning Bounce Back: Laura Wolvaardt Leads Team to Victory
Sublime Century Powers South Africa to Victory over New Zealand
AIFF Shake-Up: Leadership and League Overhaul in Indian Football
Aligarh Tigers Roar into UP Kabaddi League's Second Season