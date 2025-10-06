Rajputana Royals' Unbeaten Streak Continues with Thrilling Triumph

The Rajputana Royals secured a nail-biting victory against the Chero Archers in the Archery Premier League on Monday, maintaining their unbeaten run by triumphing in a dramatic shoot-off.

Kakatiya Knights clinched their first win by overcoming the Chola Chiefs in a rain-affected encounter, while Mighty Marathas defeated Prithviraaj Yodhas 6-2 in the day's opening match.

Ella Gibson's crucial performance in the shoot-off was pivotal for the Royals, supporting standout players Swati Dudhwal and Mete Gazoz, keeping the Royals at the top as the round-robin stage nears completion.

