Left Menu

Delhi Judiciary Engages in Sports to Foster Unity

The Delhi High Court recently launched the District Judiciary Sports Championship 2025, promoting unity and health among judicial officers through various sports events. The month-long competition aims to strengthen community ties within the legal system while emphasizing work-life balance through engaging sports activities and friendly contests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 17:34 IST
Delhi Judiciary Engages in Sports to Foster Unity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya, Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court, inaugurated the District Judiciary Sports Championship 2025 on Tuesday. Enhancing solidarity and physical health, the event is conducted at the cricket field of Modern School.

This championship sees enthusiastic participation from judicial officers across all district courts in Delhi. It aims to foster unity and promote the physical well-being of the judicial community through various sports, including athletics, badminton, table tennis, chess, carrom, and cricket, according to a statement.

The initiative underlines the significance of work-life balance within the judiciary while encouraging camaraderie through sports. Notable figures attending included Principal District and Sessions Judge (Headquarters) Virender Kumar Bansal and Principal District and Sessions Judge (New Delhi) Anju Bajaj Chandna.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pushing Kasturi Cotton to Global Markets: A New Era for Indian Textile Industry

Pushing Kasturi Cotton to Global Markets: A New Era for Indian Textile Indus...

 India
2
Ireland's Bold Budget: Strategic Moves for Economic Resilience and Growth

Ireland's Bold Budget: Strategic Moves for Economic Resilience and Growth

 Global
3
President Ramaphosa Visits Ireland and Belgium to Deepen Trade, Innovation, and EU Ties

President Ramaphosa Visits Ireland and Belgium to Deepen Trade, Innovation, ...

 South Africa
4
Shaurrya Teleservices: Pioneering Digital Connectivity Ratings for Real Estate

Shaurrya Teleservices: Pioneering Digital Connectivity Ratings for Real Esta...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025