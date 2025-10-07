Delhi Judiciary Engages in Sports to Foster Unity

Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya, Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court, inaugurated the District Judiciary Sports Championship 2025 on Tuesday. Enhancing solidarity and physical health, the event is conducted at the cricket field of Modern School.

This championship sees enthusiastic participation from judicial officers across all district courts in Delhi. It aims to foster unity and promote the physical well-being of the judicial community through various sports, including athletics, badminton, table tennis, chess, carrom, and cricket, according to a statement.

The initiative underlines the significance of work-life balance within the judiciary while encouraging camaraderie through sports. Notable figures attending included Principal District and Sessions Judge (Headquarters) Virender Kumar Bansal and Principal District and Sessions Judge (New Delhi) Anju Bajaj Chandna.

(With inputs from agencies.)