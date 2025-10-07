Kluivert's Rallying Call: Indonesia's World Cup Quest

Patrick Kluivert has called on his Indonesian squad to overcome the intimidating environment of a sold-out King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah as they prepare to take on hosts Saudi Arabia in a crucial World Cup qualifier on Wednesday.

Indonesia is attempting a historic journey to the World Cup, aiming for their first appearance since independence from the Netherlands in 1949. Upcoming matches against Saudi Arabia and Iraq will be decisive in their campaign. Kluivert's team enters the fourth phase of Asia's World Cup qualifiers needing a top finish in their group to secure a spot in next year's finals in North America.

Despite the challenges, Kluivert remains optimistic. 'Fear reveals weakness, and we must stay focused and composed,' the former Barcelona striker asserted. With key players missing, Indonesia faces significant pressure, but the team aims to represent their nation of 280 million with pride.

(With inputs from agencies.)