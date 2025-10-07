Left Menu

England Triumphs Over Bangladesh with Knight's Unbeaten 79

In a gripping Women's World Cup match, England defeated Bangladesh by four wickets. England's disciplined bowling limited Bangladesh to 178 runs. Heather Knight's unbeaten 79 led England to 182 for 6 in 46.1 overs. Bangladesh's Sobhana Mostary scored 60 off 108 balls, while Rabeya Khan added a swift 43.

Guwahati | Updated: 07-10-2025 21:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a thrilling Women's World Cup encounter, England secured a four-wicket victory over Bangladesh on Tuesday.

England showcased a disciplined bowling performance, dismissing Bangladesh for 178. Heather Knight's unbeaten 79 spearheaded England's chase, achieving 182 for 6 in just over 46 overs.

Bangladesh's innings saw Sobhana Mostary anchor one end with a patient 60, while Rabeya Khan's late flourish added some respectability. Fahima Khatun impressed with three wickets for Bangladesh, while Sophie Ecclestone shone as England's top bowler.

