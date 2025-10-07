England Triumphs Over Bangladesh with Knight's Unbeaten 79

In a thrilling Women's World Cup encounter, England secured a four-wicket victory over Bangladesh on Tuesday.

England showcased a disciplined bowling performance, dismissing Bangladesh for 178. Heather Knight's unbeaten 79 spearheaded England's chase, achieving 182 for 6 in just over 46 overs.

Bangladesh's innings saw Sobhana Mostary anchor one end with a patient 60, while Rabeya Khan's late flourish added some respectability. Fahima Khatun impressed with three wickets for Bangladesh, while Sophie Ecclestone shone as England's top bowler.

(With inputs from agencies.)