AIFF's Financial Surplus and Constitutional Conundrum

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) reported a surplus of Rs 18.45 crore in its audited balance sheet for the year ending March 31, 2025. However, the adoption of the new draft constitution, specifically Article 25.3 (c), could force many executive members to resign from their state roles.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced a financial surplus of Rs 18.45 crore for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, as confirmed during their executive committee meeting on Tuesday. This development was followed by a presentation from KPMG India Services LLP on monetizing AIFF's commercial properties, particularly the Indian Super League rights.

A significant issue arising from the AIFF's upcoming adoption of its draft constitution is the potential need for executive committee members to resign from their concurrent posts in state units. This follows a directive by the Supreme Court, which, on September 19, approved the revised draft prepared by former apex court judge L Nageswara Rao with certain modifications.

Clause (c) of Article 25.3 poses a challenge, as it stipulates automatic vacating of state positions by national office-bearers. The AIFF's Special General Meeting on Sunday will address this conundrum, leading to possible resignations if affected members wish to maintain their state unit roles.

