Michael Owen Champions EPL's Impact on Football in India

Michael Owen, the legendary footballer, highlights the English Premier League's (EPL) concerted efforts to promote the sport worldwide, with a special focus on engaging Indian fans. He dismisses notions that the league's activities in India are mere branding exercises.

During the Premier League's India engagement week, Owen pointed out that the massive fan following and passion in India warrant EPL's outreach initiatives. The league has taken significant steps by setting up an office in Mumbai to boost fan engagement and nurture young talent through collaborations with local coaches.

Owen also touched upon football's evolution from skill-centric to a more athletic focus, and he anticipates Liverpool or Arsenal emerging as this season's top contenders. With football being intrinsic to his life, Owen shared insights on handling career expectations, stating his mastery over the game alleviated any pressure.

