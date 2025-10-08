Left Menu

Michael Owen Champions EPL's Impact on Football in India

Michael Owen emphasizes the English Premier League's commitment to promoting football globally, particularly in India. The former football star highlights the league's efforts in engaging with Indian fans and local coaches. Owen also praises the evolving nature of football, backing Liverpool or Arsenal to win the current season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2025 16:58 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 16:58 IST
Michael Owen Champions EPL's Impact on Football in India
Michael Owen
  • Country:
  • India

Michael Owen, the legendary footballer, highlights the English Premier League's (EPL) concerted efforts to promote the sport worldwide, with a special focus on engaging Indian fans. He dismisses notions that the league's activities in India are mere branding exercises.

During the Premier League's India engagement week, Owen pointed out that the massive fan following and passion in India warrant EPL's outreach initiatives. The league has taken significant steps by setting up an office in Mumbai to boost fan engagement and nurture young talent through collaborations with local coaches.

Owen also touched upon football's evolution from skill-centric to a more athletic focus, and he anticipates Liverpool or Arsenal emerging as this season's top contenders. With football being intrinsic to his life, Owen shared insights on handling career expectations, stating his mastery over the game alleviated any pressure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pharmaceutical Production Halted Amidst Regulatory Scrutiny in Indore

Pharmaceutical Production Halted Amidst Regulatory Scrutiny in Indore

 India
2
Jharkhand's Tribute: Educational and Healthcare Initiatives for Police Martyrs

Jharkhand's Tribute: Educational and Healthcare Initiatives for Police Marty...

 India
3
Justice Served: 20-Year Sentence for Heinous Crime

Justice Served: 20-Year Sentence for Heinous Crime

 India
4
NCLT Postpones Vedanta's Demerger Hearing Amidst Scrutiny

NCLT Postpones Vedanta's Demerger Hearing Amidst Scrutiny

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

Harnessing AI for Financial Stability: IMF and BIS Lead the Supervisory Revolution

Cutting to Stabilize: IMF Finds Spending Control Key to Reducing Debt Uncertainty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025