Ryder Cup Star Luke Donald to Shine at DP World India Championship

European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald is set to enhance the DP World India Championship's prestige this October, as he competes for the first time since leading his team to a historic victory over the United States.

Donald was pivotal in Europe's 15-13 triumph at Bethpage Black, securing their first away Ryder Cup win since 2012. Celebrated for his success in reversing the team's fortunes, Donald joins previous winners from Europe, including Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood.

The championship, held at Delhi Golf Club from October 16-19, ranks among the most lucrative in India's DP World Tour history. The field includes American Major winner Brian Harman and other international talents, promising a showcase of golfing skill.

