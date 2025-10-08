Thrilling Women's World Cup Clash: Australia vs Pakistan

The Women's World Cup group match between Australia and Pakistan unfolded an exhilarating contest of skill and determination. Australia's batting lineup faced challenges, yet it was Beth Mooney's standout performance with 109 runs that anchored the team.

Despite the steady fall of wickets, with notable dismissals at 30, 55, and 115 runs, Australia crawled to a total of 221. Key contributions came from Alana King, who remained not out at 51, ensuring a competitive target for Pakistan.

Pakistan's bowling attack was led by Nashra Sandhu, who claimed three wickets, and was well-supported by Fatima Sana and Rameen Shamim, each claiming two scalps. The contest kept cricket fans on the edge of their seats, highlighting the fierce rivalry and sportsmanship in women's cricket.

