Thrilling Women's World Cup Clash: Australia vs Pakistan
In a gripping Women's World Cup group match, Australia faced off against Pakistan, where Beth Mooney shone with 109 runs. Despite regular wicket losses, Australia managed 221 runs. Pakistan's bowlers, led by Nashra Sandhu, made significant strides, adding excitement to the tournament.
- Country:
- Sri Lanka
The Women's World Cup group match between Australia and Pakistan unfolded an exhilarating contest of skill and determination. Australia's batting lineup faced challenges, yet it was Beth Mooney's standout performance with 109 runs that anchored the team.
Despite the steady fall of wickets, with notable dismissals at 30, 55, and 115 runs, Australia crawled to a total of 221. Key contributions came from Alana King, who remained not out at 51, ensuring a competitive target for Pakistan.
Pakistan's bowling attack was led by Nashra Sandhu, who claimed three wickets, and was well-supported by Fatima Sana and Rameen Shamim, each claiming two scalps. The contest kept cricket fans on the edge of their seats, highlighting the fierce rivalry and sportsmanship in women's cricket.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Wankhede Stadium to Honor Cricket Legend Dilip Vengsarkar with Statue
Cricket West Indies Tees Off in India: A New Chapter in Sport and Business
Bengal Cricket Team Gears Up for Ranji Trophy 2025-26
Indian Cricket Team Gears Up for Australia Tour
Harsh Dubey: The Aspiring Spin Maestro of Indian Cricket