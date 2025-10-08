Mandhana vs South Africa: A Pivotal World Cup Showdown

Left Menu

South Africa's Nadine de Klerk singles out Smriti Mandhana as a key threat in their upcoming Women's World Cup clash against India. Mandhana's impressive ODI record against South Africa makes her a prime target. South Africa focuses on quick wickets to disrupt India's strong batting lineup, especially against spin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 08-10-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 19:39 IST
In the lead-up to their Women's World Cup match, South Africa's all-rounder Nadine de Klerk identified Indian opener Smriti Mandhana as a prime target. Mandhana's formidable track record in ODIs against South Africa, including 906 runs from 18 matches, underpins the urgency to neutralize her impact.

De Klerk emphasized the need to dismantle India's successful opening partnership with Pratika Rawal swiftly. "We'll try to break that opening stand," De Klerk stated, highlighting the duo's dominant run of 1200 runs in 15 innings. Disrupting India's batting early on is crucial for South Africa's strategy.

Preparation for India's spin-dominant bowling attack is a priority for South Africa, De Klerk noted, amid lessons learned from their earlier defeat against England. The focus remains on starting strong in both batting and bowling to challenge India's established prowess in home conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

