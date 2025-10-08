Australia's Ashes Nightmare: Pat Cummins Out
Australia faces a setback as captain Pat Cummins may miss the Ashes opener against England due to a back injury. This could impact his involvement in the series. With Cummins sidelined, Steve Smith is expected to step in as captain. Cummins remains vital off the field.
Updated: 08-10-2025 22:18 IST
In a potential setback for the Australian cricket team, captain Pat Cummins is likely to miss the Ashes series opener against England, set for November 21 in Perth, due to a back injury.
According to the Sydney Morning Herald, Cummins' ongoing back issue, aggravated since the West Indies tour in July, raises concerns over his availability throughout the five-Test series.
Despite his injury, Cummins is expected to remain with the team for his leadership qualities, while Steve Smith will almost certainly assume captaincy duties. Australia hasn't lost an Ashes series at home since 2011.
