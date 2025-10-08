Australia's Ashes Nightmare: Pat Cummins Out

In a potential setback for the Australian cricket team, captain Pat Cummins is likely to miss the Ashes series opener against England, set for November 21 in Perth, due to a back injury.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, Cummins' ongoing back issue, aggravated since the West Indies tour in July, raises concerns over his availability throughout the five-Test series.

Despite his injury, Cummins is expected to remain with the team for his leadership qualities, while Steve Smith will almost certainly assume captaincy duties. Australia hasn't lost an Ashes series at home since 2011.

